Imran admits he offered extension to Army Chief

Islamabad: Former Prime Minster Imran Khan on Thursday admitted that he had indeed offered an extension to Army Chief during the no-confidence motion for the sake of the country.

Imran Khan’s statement came hours after the DG ISI Lt General Nadeem Anjum made an unprecedented appearance during the press briefing of DG ISPR Lt General Babar Iftikhar.

After the press briefing, the DG ISI grilled Imran Khan over his continuous confrontational stand against the top military brass, mainly the Army Chief.

Army Chief declined extension offer in March: reveals DG ISI

He revealed that back in March, COAS General Bajwa was offered a “lucrative offer” for an extension in his tenure, but the COAS turned down the offer.

“It was made in front of me. He rejected it because he wanted the institution to move forward from a controversial role to a constitutional role.”

Responding to the development, Imran Khan admitted in an interview that he told the army chief that if the then opposition was offering him an extension then he could do the same.

He went on to say that he had warned COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa that the economy of Pakistan will go into a “tailspin” if the VoNC succeeded.

“I repeatedly warned Gen Bajwa that if this no-confidence motion succeeds it will have a direct impact on the economy and no one would be able to control it as the economy will go into a tailspin,” Imran Khan said in an interview with a local TV channel on Thursday.

“I had warned the institutions that Pakistan will face instability, especially on economic front, after VONC”-@ImranKhanPTI #حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ pic.twitter.com/jJIXnix4rE — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 27, 2022

Commenting the on the press conference of DG ISI and DG ISPR, Imran Khan asked why did they hold a press conference to discuss political matters if they were “apolitical”.