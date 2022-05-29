Imran accuses Government of planning to recognize Israel

Slams devastating consequences of using forces

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Sunday accused the Shahbaz Sharif led coalition government of planning to recognize Israel following a delegation’s visit.

“A delegation visited Israel for the first time which included a salaried person of state television Pakistan Television (PTV) and the Pakistan Muslim League led “imported government” has made up its mind to recognize Israel.

Imran Khan said while addressing the PTI Workers’ Convention in Charsadda. Imran said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf was fighting for real independence from the “thieves”.

He vowed that he will not end his struggle and jihad against the corrupt rulers. He said that two PTI workers including Ali Shah and Faisal from Lahore were martyred during the movement for independence.

“I will give calls to the nationals at an appropriate time after completing the preparations. But one thing is clear that the nation will never accept the rule of thieves and US slaves in Pakistan”. Khan maintained.

The PTI chairman said that the Supreme Court (SC) had ruled a peaceful protest is a democratic right of everyone and added that the nation will never forgive Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah; atrocities committed against the PTI workers.

He announced to approach the courts against the use of force against the PTI workers during Islamabad’s long march saying male police officials stormed houses and caught women.