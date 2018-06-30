Imran, Abbasi, Gulalai to contest polls from NA-53

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PTI-Gulalai (PTI-G) leader Ayesha Gulalai will contest elections from NA-53.

According to details, 76 candidates are participating in the polls from three constituencies of National Assembly in Islamabad.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Zafar Ali Shah has also submitted his nomination papers for NA-53.

On the other hand, 28 candidates including PTI’s Asad Umar and PML-N’s Anjum Aqeel will try their fates from NA-54. However, disgruntled PML-N leader Abdul Hafeez Tipu will also participate as an independent candidate from the same constituency.

It is to be mentioned here that PML-N’s Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Afzal Khokhar and Khurrum Nawaz among 12 politicians are in the race for NA-52.