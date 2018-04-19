Imran: 20 MPs to be expelled for selling votes

Charge sheet will be issued to lawmakers; Probe committee will give proofs to NAB

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on Wednesday revealed the names of lawmakers who sold votes during the Senate elections and announced to expel them from the party.

The PTI chief, who was addressing a press conference in Islamabad said, nobody took any action was not on the buying and selling of votes during the Senate election. Imran claimed that between 30-40 votes were sold in the Senate elections.

Nargis Ali, Dina Naz, Nagina Khan, Naseem Hayat, and Fauzia Bibi were named as the women PTI lawmakers who had sold votes.

Among the male PTI lawmakers who were found guilty of selling votes by PTI’s investigation committee were Sardar Idrees, Obaid Mayar, Zahid Durrani, Abdul Haq, Qurban Khan, Amjid Afridi, Javed Naseem, Yasin Khalil, Faisal Zaman, and Sami Alizayi.

The PTI chief also named Mairaj Humayun from Qaumi Watan Party, Khatoon Bibi and Babar Saleem from Awami Jamhuri Ittehad Pakistan, and Wajeeh uz Zaman from Pakistan Muslim League-N for being involved in selling votes during the elections of the Upper House of the Parliament.

A charge sheet will be issued to the lawmakers to seek an explanation of their actions, Imran said, adding that their names will also be sent to the National Accountability Bureau.

“The investigation committee will give proofs to NAB on how these lawmakers were bribed,” the PTI chief said, challenging other parties to oust their corrupt members.

“Our recommendations were ignored when we tried to get Parliamentary electoral reforms for Senate. The prime minister says that Senate elections were rigged and money was used but didn’t he know that before,” lashed out Imran.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to expel its lawmakers for “selling their votes” in Senate elections if they fail to satisfy the show cause notices issued to them, party’s Chairman Imran Khan said Wednesday.

During a presser, the PTI chief said that the party had taken a strict action against those who sold votes. He said that 20 of PTI MPAs had received Rs 40 million each for selling their loyalties in the Senate election. He said that names of all those MPAs would be forwarded to the National Accountability Bureau if they failed to satisfy.

Imran alleged that lawmakers had been selling their conscience in the Senate elections for the last 40 years. He said that no political party bothered about Senate elections, and recommendations put forward by the PTI were rejected.