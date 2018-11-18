Impunity scorecard for 2013-18

M Ziauddin,

During the last five years as many as 26 journalists were murdered in Pakistan and all have, by and large, remained blind murders with just one killer convicted but none punished.

All these murders were reported to the police by the families of the murdered journalists with none of their employers even joining the families in their effort to get the perpetrators of the crime identified and brought to trial. So far the police have filed charge-sheets in only 16 cases with prosecution finding 15 of these cases to be fit for trial but that too hasso far been completed in only six cases. THESE findings have been recorded in a study (Zero Justice For Pakistan’s 26 Murdered Journalists) conducted by the Freedom Network, an award winning Pakistani media rights watchdog and civil liberties advocacy organization, which tracks attacks against journalists and other violations of freedom of expression. According to the authors of the study, Adnan Rehmat and Iqbal Khattak the risky environment for journalists in Pakistan and the nature of attacks against them are well documented.

The findings that this study showcases are simply startling, even shocking, and have been derived analytically from an extensive exercise to collect data and information (based on a detailed Impunity Index developed by the Freedom Network), from the families of the victims, as well as from their colleagues where they worked and their local press clubs and unions, making this the largest and most extensive exercise of its kind undertaken in Pakistan on the subject.

The period (2013-2018) was chosen for the study, as explained by the authors, because Pakistan had endorsed in 2013 the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the issue of impunity, of which Pakistan was one of the five pilot countries for its early implementation. Key findings Newspaper journalists are three times more vulnerable than TV journalists. And of the four provinces of the country, the most populace one—Punjab—is the most dangerous for professional journalists followed by Khyber Pukhtunkhaw.

Most murderers of journalists remain faceless and unidentified. The threat sources are identified/suspected by the families of the victims and in one out of three cases worryingly include state actors, political parties and religious groups. In two-thirds of cases, the media organizations and/or press clubs were pre-informed by the victims of threats they were facing before being murdered. In one-fourth of cases, the journalist unions were pre-informed. And in three-fourth of cases the state local authorities were pre-informed. Despite the early warnings, none of these stakeholders managed to prevent the murders.

In 60% of cases the police have failed to generate a full investigation report for submission to court for trial. The level of impunity enjoyed by killers of journalists in Pakistan is near complete. The only case of conviction of an accused was at the district court level in KP after which he filed an appeal for acquittal in the high court at which stage the family of the victim withdrew from the case due to lack of resources, essentially providing reprieve to the convicted, leaving the victim without real justice.

Recommendations

1. Since the threats and attacks against journalists are occurring across Pakistan and since law and order is provincial subject, there need to be separate special laws for safety of journalists for separate territorial regions in the country. These special laws need to be enacted urgently.

2. Fully budgeted and adequately staffed separate offices of Special Prosecutors on Safety of journalists should be established as soon as possible by the federal and provincial governments mandated with proactive registration and prosecution of cases of attacks against journalists and other media assistants in their respective regional jurisdiction.

3. Commitment to‘safety of journalists’ needs to be incorporated in the charters and constitutions of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Council of Newspapers Editors (CPNE), All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS), Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority(PEMRA) and Press Council of Pakistan (PCP). 4. All Journalism organizations including newspapers, TV channels, radio stations and internet-based media, need to urgently develop and enforce written in-house safety policies aimed at pre-empting and preventing risks and threats that their journalists and other staff face. 5. Media regulators must amend their policies and regulations to require their licensees to conduct annual safety audits to ensure safety policies and protocols are in place and are being enforced.

