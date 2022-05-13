Imprudent comments by politicians about Lt-Gen Faiz ‘very inappropriate’: ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations took exception to the “imprudent comments” made by the country’s senior politicians about Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, terming them “very inappropriate”.

In a statement, the military’s media affairs wing said the Peshawar Corps was an “illustrious formation” of the army and was spearheading the national war against terrorism for over two decades.

“One of the most competent and professional officers is entrusted with the responsibility to lead this prestigious formation. Imprudent comments made by important senior politicians recently about [the] Peshawar Corps commander are very inappropriate,” the ISPR said.

It added that such statements undermined the honour and the morale of the institution and its leadership.

“It is expected that the senior political leadership of [the] country refrains from passing objectionable remarks against the institution, whose brave officers and men are constantly putting their lives on the line to guard the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan,” the statement concluded.