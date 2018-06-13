Improving road condition

I am sorry to report that the drainage system in our locality leaves much to be desired. The present drainage system is so defective that a good shower would create the whole area into a collection of small lakes and pools. The clogging of rain-water in some of these parts of the city becomes as deep as three feet. Consequently the whole traffic is dislocated and life comes to a grinding halt during rains

Really it is shocking that the Town Council authorities have not taken any steps for improving the system so far. Many a time this problem has been brought to the notice of the concerned authorities through the press and other means but nothing has been done. May we hope now that you would immediately look into this matter and take urgent steps to avoid such public nuisance?

Rahimeen Kaleem

Karachi

Related