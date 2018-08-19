Improving living standard, economy mission of PTI govt: Asad Umer

ISLAMABAD :Nominated Finance Minister Asad Umer has said improving the living standard of people and economy was the mission of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) democratically elected government.

Talking to a news channel, he said it was a big challenge for PTI government to ensure provision of all basic amenities of life to the masses.

“We will have to create job opportunities for unemployed youth, “ he said.

“We will improve the economy and Pakistan according to the wishes of the masses, “ he said. No nation could make progress without a strong economy, he added.

To a question, he said the journey for changing the fate of Pakistan was going to begin.

