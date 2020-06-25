Improvement of visual beauty KP govt recruits 27 architects province

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

For improvement of visual beauty across Khybe Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the provincial government has recruited twenty-seven architects including seven women.

A notification from the local government department on Wednesday, the first ever appointed experts have been posted in different Tehsil Municipal Administration regions including Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Local Government, Kamran Bangash, in a tweet, has termed the recruitment a revolutionary step towards improvement of landscapes across rural and urban areas of the province.