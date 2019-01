Staff Repeater

Director General (DG) Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Muhammad Saeed has said that due to committed efforts of the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) a significant improvement in law and order situation of Karachi has been witness.

He stated this while addressing the students at a private university in Karachi on Wednesday.

Major General Muhammad Saeed said that more steps are being taken to further improve and maintain the law and order situation in Karachi.

