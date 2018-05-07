Improved weather, holiday fail to curb load-shedding in City

Staff Reporter

Load-shedding in Karachi continued with the same magnitude despite improved weather and public holiday.

According to reports, span of power outage in different parts of Karachi is as long as 12 hours which has added to peoples’ woes. The residents of areas like Korangi Town have complained that the load-shedding has no schedule and there is issue of fluctuation in voltage, putting appliances in jeopardy.

K-Electric representatives told that Bin Qasim power plant was under repair which can take up to three days to fully become operational.