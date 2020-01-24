Improved security situation UK tells its citizens Pakistan safe for travel

ZUBAIR QURESHI The United Kingdom has changed its travel advice after assessment of the security situation in Pakistan terming it much improved and safe for Pakistanis. According to an announcement by the High Commission of the United Kingdom on Friday the decision (change of travel advisory) is the result of a comprehensive review of UK travel advice for Pakistan, based on a wideranging assessment of the country’s security situation. This is the first major update in the travel advice since 2015, the statement further says. Earlier, last year the improved security situation allowed for the return of British Airways to Pakistan in June 2019 and then the visit by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in October 2019. Among other changes, the advice now allows for travel by road to the North of Pakistan as well as the Kalesh and Bamboret Valleys, the statement further said. British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner while welcoming the improved security situation in Pakistan said, “Following my arrival in December 2019, I made this review of the travel advice a priority.” It is great credit to the hard work of the Government of Pakistan in delivering improved security over the past five years. I am delighted that British nationals will be able to see more of what Pakistan has to offer, further said the UK high commissioner. Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information & Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has welcomed the new travel advisory issued by the UK government to its citizens for visiting Pakistan. “We welcome the UK revision of travel advisory for Pakistan. This augurs well for promotion of tourism here making Pakistan destination of choice for international tourists. Heartening to see that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” says Dr Firdous Ashiq in a twitter post.