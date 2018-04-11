Improved public delivery system launched

Chief Commissioner, Islamabad, Aftab Akbar Durrani has fixed the time-line for issuance of certain general public related documents and registration certificates related to the offices of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration.

Chief Commissioner, Islamabad said that the purpose of this effective public delivery system is to provide quick public service to the people visiting offices of ICT Administration and saving the people from un-necessary delays in offices. While chairing an important meeting of ICT Administration, he directed the officials to comply with the time-line fixed for issuance of certain certificates to the general public in letter and spirit so that people can feel visible change in disposal of officials matters.—APP

Related