Improve Judicial system

The honourable Chief Justice has sought some ideas or suggestions on how to improve the judicial system in Pakistan. We can improve it by fixing some of the root causes of delay in dispensing of justice. One of the main causes of delay and cause of getting bribes is the case file. In Pakistan the judicial case is discussed and details recorded in a file. The judge will use the details of the file to make his final decision. The case file is important for people involved in the case but to get the file they are mostly asked to pay bribes by the judicial staff. Therefore, a digital system of recording a central file should be created that can easily be accessed by the people involved in the case and judicial staff. Only judicial staff be allowed to make changes or add data in the file and name of person who makes the changes be also recorded. Each change or addition in digital file should be read and approved by judge before it is made permanent part of case file. Similarly another main issue for delay in judicial cases is the unprofessional attitude of lawyers that delay cases. In Pakistan, lawyers will take on new case on full payment. But after a few months the lawyer would start delaying as he would be taking on new cases and would not have the time. The client would eventually have to hire a new lawyer and make new payment to continue getting represented in the court. Therefore, a law should be created that would ensure all lawyers to complete their respective cases before taking on new customers. Any lawyer that cannot complete 5 cases should be debarred or asked to retake lawyer entrance exam or can be asked to work as apprentice with another senior lawyer for one year. This will ensure all cases are completed on time.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER

Peshawar

