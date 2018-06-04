Impressive Putintseva stuns Strycova to reach Paris quarters

Paris

Kazakh youngster Yulia Putintseva continued her impressive run at the French Open as she beat 26th seed Czech Barbora Strycova 6-4 6-3 in the fourth round on Sunday.

World number 98 Putintseva showed off her wide range of shot-making skills to break Strycova twice in the early exchanges before serving out the opening set in 52 minutes. Strycova, who was making her first fourth-round appearance in Paris, struggled to find her rhythm and continued to spray the court with unforced errors as Putintseva raced to a 4-1 lead in the second set.

The 23-year-old dropped her serve in the next game but did enough to see off a late challenge from Strycova and wrap up the victory on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. Putintseva, who also defeated British number one Johanna Konta in the opening round, has matched her best performance at Roland Garros by reaching the quarter-finals for the first time since 2016.

“Today I was very tough mentally,” she said after the match. “It was a fourth-round match and everyone is play good now. You just have to fight for every point.” Up next for Putintseva is U.S. Open runner-up and 13th seed Madison Keys, who is yet to drop a single set over four matches in the tournament.

Second-seeded Alexander Zverev has reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal the hard way, beating Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6 (4), 2,6, 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday for his third straight comeback win in five sets.

The latest gritty victory came with the usual temper flare-ups from Zverev. But the German player also showed, once again, that he knows how to dig deep when it matters. In all three of his five-setters at Roland Garros he has trailed 2-1 in sets.‘’I’m young. I might as well stay on court and entertain you guys,’’ the 21-year-old Zverev joked with the crowd.

This definitely paid off, the hours in the gym every day … Everything comes together slowly and I’m happy to be here.’’ Zverev says he spends up to four hours each day working on weights and fitness.—Reuters