Impression about protection extended to Rao Anwar must be dispelled

The impression being created about involvement of influential figures in the disappearance of SSP Rao Anwar leading to unwarranted delay in his arrest must be dispelled, said Senator Nasreen Jalil, Chairperson, Senate’s Standing Committee on Human Rights.

Talking to mediapersons following the committee’s meeting held Wednesday at the office of Sindh Chief Secretary, she said Naqibullah Mehsud was part of the entire Pakistani nation and his killing was a cause of grief for all sections without any distinction.

In reply to a question, she said the Senate Committee on Human Rights had sought urgent arrest of Rao Anwar and immediate release of innocent people imprisoned without any proof of the crime allegedly committed by them.

Senator Nasreen Jalil said the standing committee members had unanimously recommended that culprit police officer, notorious for his illegal activities, be apprehended without any delay and be taken to task in accordance with law.—APP

