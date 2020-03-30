Impossible to test everyone for coronavirus: Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that every possible step is being taken to control the coronavirus pandemic, however it is impossible to test everyone for the coronavirus.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that lockdown to stem spread of coronavirus was yielding good results and that complete lockdown would be imposed if situation worsens.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the number of coronavirus patients was not increasing due to lockdown. She said that we do not want an increase the number of coronavirus cases otherwise it would be difficult to handle the patients in hospitals.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that there was a big difference between the dengue and coronavirus tests. Not everyone is getting tested for virus in all major countries of the world. Tests are performed according to the doctor s instructions.

She also informed that 13,000 persons have so far been tested for coronavirus in Punjab and that 5,000 new test kits have been arrived.

She said that total facilities are being provided to all hospitals in Punjab. She informed that Civil Hospital, Bahawalpur has been designated for coronavirus patients.