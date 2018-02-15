Imposition of repeated curbs in Srinagar denounced

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has strongly denounced the puppet authorities for repeatedly imposing curbs in downtown are of Srinagar without any proper justification saying that the move amounts to violation of basic democratic principles.

A spokesman of the forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said just after a single incident anywhere in occupied Kashmir, the puppet authorities waste no time in imposing curbs in downtown and confining people of the area to their homes without worrying for their basic rights. He said apart from curbs, the resistance leadership is placed under house arrest thus violating their right to movement.

The spokesman said the forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, continues to remain under house arrest from the past over two weeks and as a result he is not able to fulfill his religious, social and political obligations. “This is a political vendetta aimed at creating a gap between people and the leadership. By resorting to these oppressive measures, the administration is fulfilling its petty political interests which are part of a well planned conspiracy.”

The spokesman condemned the re-arrest of forum’s leader, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, and said, “It is the height of oppression that the ailing Mukhtar Waza is detained and lodged in police stations every now and then on one or the other pretext without caring for his health.”

He also denounced the killing of a Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yousuf Nadeem, by unknown gunmen and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir National Front and Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League in their statements also condemned the killing of Muhammad Yousuf Nadeem.—KMS