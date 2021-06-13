Imposing Rs375b taxes in budget is injustice: Bilawal

Staff Reporter Karachi

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, commenting on the PTI-led government’s budget, on Sunday said that the decision to impose nearly Rs375 billion worth of taxes on the masses is an “injustice.”

Bilawal said that the government did not spare a single item of the common man’s use from taxes.

“The government’s decision to impose taxes on phone calls and then immediately retracting the decision shows that it is confused,” said Bilawal, adding that Imran Khan’s government is afraid of the public’s reaction to the storm of heavy taxes imposed on them.

The PPP chairman further said that the government is “robbing people” in the name of the ‘PTIMF’ budget, implying a budget proposed by the International Monetary Fund. “I reject the government’s PTIMF budget,” he said.

Two days ago, Bilawal had condemned the budget proposed by the federal government, calling it an “economic attack on Pakistanis”.

The PPP chairman, in a statement issued from Media Cell Bilawal House, had said PTI would not be permitted to “play with the nation’s future”, vowing his party would not allow Prime Minister Imran Khan “to conduct an economic massacre of the people.”

Reiterating PM Imran Khan was “deaf, dumb, and blind” to the plight of the average citizen, he said.