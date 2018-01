Rawalpindi

District Officer Civil Defense Sanjeeda Khanum has imposed fine and challan to various petrol pumps, CNG stations and LPG shops at Chakri road for not adopting fire safety measures.

In a press release issued here, the DO said these stations were not equipped with proper fire safety arrangements which involves risk for human lives. Sanjeeda Khanum said training sessions had been arranged at Government Girls College Peshawar Road and schools of Gujar Khan.—APP