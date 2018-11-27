Imposed wars

PRIME Minister Imran Khan on Monday told tribal elders in Waziristan that Pakistan has “fought an imposed war inside our country,” and that “we shall not fight any such war again inside Pakistan”. The premier had travelled to Miranshah earlier in the day accompanied by Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. This was his first visit to the newly-merged tribal districts of North Waziristan.

The visit must have afforded an opportunity to the Prime Minister to see for himself the improvement in law and order situation – thanks to the untiring efforts of our armed forces and the need for rehabilitation and reconstruction in the troubled region. People of erstwhile FATA have suffered a lot due to war on terror and mere acknowledgement of their sacrifices and role in making this war a success would not suffice. Process has already begun for integration of the formerly FATA regions with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa but the pace of integration is not as satisfactory as it should be. It is also a fact that not only FATA but entire Pakistan hugely suffered both in terms of men and material in the war against terror. In order to justify this war, our leadership has all along been telling the nation that it was our own war but the fact remains there was no trouble either in Afghanistan or in tribal areas of Pakistan before glaring intervention and interference by the United States. People of Afghanistan, like other sovereign countries of the globe, have every right to decide their own fate but some foreign countries are imposing system of their own choice on them. And this has been done with the use of brutal force and what is happening in Afghanistan today is fundamentally the reaction of blatant foreign intervention, which, Afghan people never accepted in their history. Pakistan too was pushed into this war and, as before, is now being left to tackle the conflict triggered by the United States on its own. Had there been no conflicts in the region, Pakistan had all the potential to break the shackles of backwardness but it was forced to divert its scant resources and energy for fighting fire ignited by others. Therefore, the Prime Minister has reflected sentiments and feelings of people of Pakistan by declaring that the country would no longer fight wars imposed by others. In the past, we have been making decisions under pressure rather than taking them as per interests of the country and this tendency should come to an end. We hope that instead of becoming part of military ventures, the country would stick to its policy of extending wholehearted support for political and negotiated settlement of conflicts as it is now emphasizing in the case of Afghanistan.

