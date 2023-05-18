Important things to know about latest change in US visa fee

Islamabad: The US embassy in Islamabad has announced that the application fee for US tourist and non-petition-based non-immigrant visas — such as student and exchange visitor visas — will be increased from $160 to $185.

According to the embassy, the new pricing will go effective May 30.

Taking to Instagram, the US embassy announced, “Effective May 30, 2023, the application fee for US tourist and non-petition based non-immigrant visas is being increased from one hundred sixty (160) dollars to one hundred eighty five (185) dollars.”

The statement added that the visa fee for petition-based visa applications (H, L, O, P, and Q) was being increased from $190 to $205.

This includes visas for temporary workers.

Moreover, the embassy announced that the fee for e-visas would also increase from $205 to $315.

The embassy added that the increase in the fees was a result of an increase in the cost of the services provided.

“We value the key role international travel plays in the US economy. It should be noted that the visa fee is determined based on an annual review of the cost of services provided.”

However, the statement clarifies that all non-immigrant visa application fee —also known as the MRV fee — payments made on or after October 1, 2022, are valid for 365 days from the date a receipt is issued for payment of the MRV fee.

“Applicants must schedule an interview appointment or submit an interview waiver application during this 365-day period.”

The statement added that applicants only need to schedule their interview or submit their waiver application within the 365-day period. However, the interview need not occur during the 365-day period.

“All receipts for payment of MRV fees issued before October 1, 2022, were extended until September 30, 2023, and remain valid until this date,” the statement read.