Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Awami Muslim League Chief and former interior minister said that today and tomorrow are the days when important decisions would be made about the caretaker government.

He said that the name of the caretaker government and its Prime Minister (PM) are still in confusion and the nation was waiting for the decision. He also said that the entire caretaker cabinet of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was found involved in politics and the Election Commission sent it packing. He doubted that former PM Nawaz Sharif would come back, face the law and lead the election campaign as Shehbaz Sharif had said. Rashid Ahmed said that the government buffeted the poor segment of the society by withdrawing the subsidy given to them at the utility store. He added that the 16-month long era of the outgoing government was the darkest stint of Pakistan’s politics. He said that the political situation is becoming serious and dire.—INP