Importance of research journals for promotion of languages stressed

Speakers at a seminar held here at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) underscored the importance of research journals for promotion of languages and literature. It was presided over by the renowned scholar Prof Fateha Muhammad Malik.

Those who addressed the seminar included eminent writers Iftikhar Arif and Khurshid Nadeem.

Two accredited academic journals on Pakistani Languages and creative writing in Urdu language were also launched on the occasion that aimed at promoting intellectual and scholarly work in particular areas, relating to society’s overall socio-economic development.

With these two journals, total number of journals has reached to 17, got published in a short span of time, about three years.

The Journal on Pakistani languages was published by the University’s department of Pakistani Languages, while journal on Urdu with the name of ‘Sabaat’ was issued by the Department Urdu.

The speakers congratulated the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui and his team for doing outstanding work in the academic field.

They hoped the University’s consistent effort in the field of research will help promoting creative thinking and good human values in the society.

The extensive research work was aimed at developing research culture in the country, relevant to the society. It was part of the initiatives taken in recent years for upgrading academic ranking of University.

The journals are of international standard and their writers include senior researchers from various Universities.—APP

