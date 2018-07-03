Importance of water for agriculture sector

Muhammad Nadeem Bhatti

WORLD moves on energy and its main source is water. In previous days what India had done to us is passed over, do we realize what Afghanistan is going to do with us now? Have we decided that after destroying our fields and villages, we all have to die with thirst. The first time we came to know in summer of 2010 that Afghanistan is not making one or two but the entire twelve dam at Kabul and it has India’s fully support. Not only the support, India actually convinced that the river would become a part of the aggression against Pakistan by creating dozens of dams on the river. India is not limited to technical support only, it is ready to invest. India has also developed Afghanistan’s feasibility report. Remember that before the announcement of the project, Afghanistan already had made few dams on Kabul based on American support. Now in this regard the World Bank is also ready to provide $ 8 billion for these dams to Afghanistan.

It is important to imagine the importance of the Kabul River for Pakistan, need to understand it too. The river is rotating three districts in the KPK. And its water is available nine months from February to October. Imagine how much it is for the farming of the river KPK. 80 percent of the total agricultural cultivation of KPK is irrigated from the same river. It is watering 60 percent of the land of Noshera, And 85% fertile land of Charsadda is dependent on this River. Pakistan has made the Warsaw Dam over the river. Now, if Afghanistan builds twelve dams on this river and stores large quantities of water, then what kind of Mess Pakistan will be facing.

It’s been year we know that. But in these years, this matter has never been discussed in our holy parliament.The National Assembly Secretariat also reminds us that the Senate’s Finance Committee has already made such privileges for the Chairman of the Senate. Their senses are not coming to an end, but have they ever talked about how dramatic water crisis is going to happen? Has any ministry prepared any report on it? Will the Parliament- pardon my words Holy Parliament ever organized special session on that. Pakistan is going to become Aridity and our own population is finishing food for us and reducing our resources.

The river joins river Sindh at the spot of Kabul Atak. Here comes the river Swat also joins the river Sindh. From Atak to Kalabagh, the river reaches the river, whereas Allah has given the natural dam to Pakistan. This is the Kala Bagh Dam. When this dam is talked, some leaders begin jumping on the ground that this dam will be on our dead bodies. Afghanistan is making Dam, they do not have any problem. They are not worried if they have three Aridity districts in the KP, India made Kishanganga or Baglihar they don’t care. But when Pakistan talks about making a natural dam Let’s start screaming. Did anyone thought Why they doing this. Who is asking them to do this.

Pakistan is going to be suffering from a terrible crisis of water. Rather being done, it’s done already. But listen to our leaders flexibility and their meaningful and unusual speeches, they do not even realize it. What Afghanistan is going to do with us is very dangerous. We have a contract with India, but there is no agreement between Afghanistan regarding water. Nine rivers are bound in our midst, but there is not even one single agreement. We burnt ourselves in Taliban fight but we could not have any agreement on water from Afghanistan. We delayed the Nailam Jhelum project and the case of India’s Kishanganga was strengthened, We could not even make the Munda Dam and now the number of proposed sub-dams of Afghanistan are powerful. Is it only our Laziness or ineffectiveness?

It is not that we are completely dependent on India and Afghanistan for water and besides this we have no means. Pakistan is the reward of Allah. We also have snow curtains that make the water source of water. We also have monsoon showers and despite all our laim efforts, despite the weeding of the forest, there is a flow of rain and its such huge that we have to issue warning of flood before it can rain. It is rainy in the winter too. Pakistan is wasting 90 percent of its water in the sea because it does not have the dam to store this water .This waste water is $ 21 billion annually. First of all, We have to make Kala Bagh Dam and If anyone wants to dies for resisting this dam, then Let it be.

Along with that, Trees will be prompted and the forest-cutting mafia will have to be deal with the handsome hands. There are four thousand acres of Changa manga jungle and three thousand acres of tree are cut from that, and 100 billion Rupee woods have been sold. Water crisis is not limited to agricultural use only. The crisis of drinking water has also covered us. Only 12 percent of the water supply system is clean and 88% of people connected to it are drinking dirty and hazardous Water. According to the report of the administration of planning and development, arsenic, fluoride and nitrate is being found in drinking water and According to the report of the Pakistan Council of Water Resources, 200,000 children are dying every year due to hazardous health water. According to the an independent report 300,000 children are dying every year due to hazardous health water.

There is no doubt Pakistan is an agriculture country depends upon 75% agriculture cultivation and the major crops are fully valuable even exportable by modern changes, especially cotton, cane and rice which needs at the nick of time fully water to enhance the value of cultivation. Although by the hazards and storms we have to lose the crops which turned turtle. It is a natural affair but When we going to be a leader of a nation we have to think upon the total population(humanity) how to maintain good reserves for better value of living hood but all in vain at the front of their personal ego and wills. They do not care to think about humanity for better living standards. After watching all these acts of obsessive heroes have we made the final decision of collective suicide?

—The writer is Chairman of Pakistan Columnist Council and can be reached at [email protected]

