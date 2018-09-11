Trees are very important in our Eco system because most of the weather pattern depend on them. There are also a number of good uses of wood that we get from the trees. But we cut trees without any valid reason in place of planting more and more trees. One of the major reasons of cutting trees uselessly is that people think that they are covering their lands and the leaves of the trees make the place dirty. But it is totally wrong notion as trees are a great source to make our environment clean and beautiful. So, I would like to suggest the readers to plant more and more trees because they add freshness to our environment. The government must sensitise people about importance of trees and preserving nature for a better tomorrow.

MAHNOOR NOOR

Kech, Balochistan.

