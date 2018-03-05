Importance of time

My name is time and I behave as people behave with me. Those who do not take good care of me, do not value me face many problems and difficulties in life while those who value me and spent me with faith in God and positive mindset make their lives better. Those who manage me well and use me in a good way I make their lives beautiful to live and those who give no value to me destroy their own lives. There are so many nations and people in the history who have used me in a good way and I have given them fame and respect in the whole world. Thus I want to request you all to please manage and use me in a good and proper way so that I give you back fruits of managing me well.

NIZAM-UD-DIN,

Turbat, Balochistan.

