Importance of tax culture highlighted

Tax day awareness

Observer Report

Rawalpindi

The Punjab Revenue Authority Rawalpindi Commissionerate held panel discussion in the Muslim Law College Satellite Town Rawalpindi as part of the tax awareness drive being held throughout the country during the month of April.

The panelist included Advocates Supreme Court Hafiz Muhammad Idrees and Shazia Bilal. Ms. Bilal also gave elaborate presentation about the taxation laws, explaining the history of Federal and Provincial taxation in Pakistan and discussed the issue of overlapping of the Federal Taxes with the Sales Tax on Services after the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

The Additional Commissioner Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Ms. Sadia Akmal and her team comprising the Enforcement officers Ms. Sobia Anum and Kaleemullah Tipu informed the audience about the responsibility of the citizens to pay taxes.

Hafiz Muhammad Idrees, Shazia Bilal and Additional Commissioner PRA explained that the state is providing benefits to the citizens through the infrastructural development projects and is ensuring that the rights of citizens are protected. Since, the audience compared the welfare states in the world with Pakistan therefore the panelists explained that the major difference is that there is tax awareness culture and the voluntary tax compliance culture in the advanced economies whereas only a fraction of the population of Pakistan pays taxes.

Ms. Shazia Bilal suggested that the way forward is in lowering the tax rate and increasing the tax base in the country which idea was reiterated by and Hafiz M. that the citizens should ask for the invoices when they avail a service, as well as the service providers display their tax numbers in their business premises.

Advocate Sabir Hussain addressed the query as to why taxes are not spent in those areas that have generated more tax revenue and explained that the Federal and provincial divisible pools have been constituted under the provisions of the Constitutional of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973.

The Tax Day Awareness Drive concluded with a positive note that the lawyers and educational institutions can play a vital role in assisting the tax authorities to levy just taxes.