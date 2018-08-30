Importance of pine trees from Margalla hills

Arfa Mukhtar

FOREST Cover of Pakistan is over an area of about 4.6 million hectares that is almost 2% of the total land. Since 1947 about 61,000 ha of the forested land has been deforested and forest cover is dropping continuously over the years. Over exploitation of vegetation as fuel wood by local inhabitants and grazing practices have caused considerable damage to plant diversity. Depletion of flora at an increasing rate at Margalla Hills is endangering fauna habitat of various species.

The Margalla Hills were brought under Capital Development Authority (CDA) and were given the status of a wildlife sanctuary in 1960, and was designated as Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) in 1980 under Section 21 of the Islamabad Wildlife Preservation, Protection and Management Ordinance 1979. The Margalla Hills range spreads over 12,605 hectares. Typical limestone formation with southern aspect, gives rise to trees of sub-tropical broad-leaved evergreen forest.

The vegetation of the southern slopes is short stuttered, comprising deciduous and evergreen trees with diverse shrub growth. Lower vegetation in MHNP shows a decline of 22% from the year 1992 to 2000. In 2011, it further dropped by 6%. The locals are relying on MHNP for herding their livestock, hence overgrazing could be a major reason behind the decline in lower vegetation. The principal direct cause of degradation of Pakistan’s rangelands and forests is the rapidly increasing domestic livestock population.

Between 1945 and 1986, numbers of cattle almost doubled, while the numbers of buffaloes, sheep and goats more than tripled. Overall livestock numbers continue to increase at a rate of 2% per year. Apart from overgrazing urban sprawl and construction of settlements are other factors causing the decline in lower vegetation acreage. The 160% upsurge in Barren soil could be linked to anthropogenic activities like haphazard bush burning, stone crushing, over grazing of pastures, fuel wood collection and wild fires.

Much of the abandoned land was then transformed into settlements after year 2000. The class thus exhibited a rise of 11% from 2000 to 2011. Wild fires also cause rapid desertification of range lands to the barren soil. Wild forest fires in Margalla Hills have somehow become a regular occurrence and have erupted four times in August 2018 alone. People invariably ignite wild land fires in Margalla Hills. Some fires are probably caused by carelessness. This has reduced hundreds of acres of pristine land and flora to cinders.

Subtropical pine forest is major class of plants in the hills. Pine trees provide forestation in areas where deciduous trees cannot grow due to extreme elevation and latitude. They belong to the genus Pinus, family Pinaceae and phylum Coniferophyta. The chir pine (Pinusroxburgii) is the most abundant species growing at an elevation of 1000 m above the sea level. The pine forest class declined by 53% in Pakistan between the years 1992 and 2000. In the year 1992, the pine forest occupied a total land of 5007 ha that colossally declined to 2336 hectares in the year 2000. Within the premises of Margalla Hills National Park, 21% of the total pine forest changed to other land covers while 3.4% continued as pine forest class. The forest may have been influenced by prolonged drought, inclement weather and climate conditions, when there is no downpour for months and temperature soars up to 45°C.

Extensive cum recurrent cattle grazing and fuel wood retrieval by the local communities have warped the vascular plants (higher plants) to non-vascular plants or bushes. Between 2000 and 2011, an increasing trend (27% increase) was observed in the pine forest. Estimations let out that 10.2% maintained as so, while 1.78% shifted to other classes. The increase in pine forest acreage between 2000 and 2011 could be accredited to the better management activities such as ban on cutting pine trees for fuel wood and timber purposes.

Poverty coupled with low education and environmental awareness persuades village families who lie in vicinities of MHNP to indulge in unsustainable practices. Fencing is suggested to stop human interference in reserve areas of MHNP, and village community must be provided with the alternate fuel sources as an environmental protection strategy. An awareness campaign seems indispensable to change the attitude from consumer to conservator which will develop an instinct among villager community to become the custodians of this important natural ecosystem i.e. participatory approach involving local populations to increase awareness seems indispensable as in areas where both the population and the dependency continuously increase, effective management of natural resource as well as ecological restoration could only be possible if local communities are involved.

In this regard Pakistan Navy has taken sustainable steps to preserve this great national asset in its area of responsibility and beyond. Pakistan Navy has already taken various initiatives that are progressing in collaboration with Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) and other national and international organizations such as International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The need for Pine plants is now felt to increase the momentum of this effort.

Following suit the Prime Minister’s initiative of ‘Green Pakistan’, Chief of the Naval Staff has launched a ‘Pakistan Navy – One Million Pine Tree Plantation Campaign. In this campaign, which will be launched on 30 August, 2018, Pakistan Navy plans to plant 1 million Pine Plants. Margalla Tree Plantation is a comprehensive campaign and it is one of those initiatives that the Navy has self-imposed upon itself and is all prepared to participate in the national cause very meaningfully.

