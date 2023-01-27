Importance of Holy Qur’an in life of a Muslim | By Mufti G Yasin Nizami

Importance of Holy Qur’an in life of a Muslim

THE incident of desecration of the Qur’an in Sweden is extremely disgusting and intolerable and the Qur’an is not just a piece of literature but the word of the Creator of the Universe, whose reverence is a red line for Muslims all over the world.

Not only the hearts of billions of people have been hurt by his insult, but their feelings have also been badly hurt and outraged.

In the guise of freedom of expression, the feelings of Muslims have been hurt. It is a manifestation of phobia.

The international community and the OIC should take notice of this intolerable act and collective and serious concrete steps should be taken to end Islamophobia.

The Qur’an is the only book which is a source of growth and guidance for the entire humanity.

In this book of guidance, the Almighty has explained in detail all the problems faced by man.

The religious life of a Muslim depends on adherence to this holy book and this is not possible until it is read and understood.

The Qur’an consists of various principles of ethics and deeds that will help all Muslims to achieve bliss and peace of mind.

The importance of the Qur’an in our life cannot be emphasized enough. It acts as a complete guide on how to lead our day-to-day life.

The Qur’an prophesized numerous miraculous aspects that came to fruition later and things happened exactly as it was mentioned within the Qur’an.

As a practicing Muslim, you must not turn to acts, that’s evil, sinful or take part in illicit sexual relationships.

The Qur’an is important for Muslims. The Qur’an was sent as divine inspiration for all Muslims from the Almighty.

It helps in mending any broken relationships between all believers and the Creator, through acts of obedience, worship and remembrance.

The purpose of all believers should be to glorify the Almighty. Muslims must always strive to surrender and commit themselves to the Creator wholeheartedly.

This will guarantee them paradise and ensure salvation. In the Qur’an, it has been highlighted that believers who’d be righteous and follow the teachings of the Qur’an would be rewarded with Paradise for their good deeds and faith.

The Qur’an explains the oneness of the Creator, the life hereafter, Day of resurrection and guidance to humanity by the Almighty through the Holy Prophets.

The aforementioned beliefs determine the world views of the believers. It forms the reality of human lives.

If you possess such worldviews, it’ll help you to thrive and lead a healthy life. Disbelievers who are disobedient face dire consequences.

The teachings of Qur’an strictly forbid any forms of misbehaviour, selfishness, consumption of drugs or alcohol, gambling, adultery, backbiting, anger and arrogance.

Believers are told, upon giving up the aforementioned acts, they would achieve happiness and success.

It won’t cause them to be trapped within the cycle of evil, so their lives won’t be miserable. The Qur’an offers us divine social, spiritual and moral values.

This reflects the perfection of the Almighty. It also shows his endless love for the believers. You must follow the divine teaching of the Qur’an with admiration and humility.

The Qur’an will teach you how to worship the Benefactor. Following the teachings of Qur’an also means you can lead a wise, healthy and harmonious life.

You will remain shielded from the pull of the self-indulgent guilty pleasures of life. The reasonable teachings within the Qur’an are strong and it is capable of withstanding either any scientific or logical inspection.

You will find various proofs that point out how divine the Qur’an truly is. The Qur’an represents the Last Prophet (PBUH) as the ideal role model for all Muslims.

He is the personification of righteousness and his character shows goodness. We should all aspire to characteristics similar to him and learn from his teachings and humility.

Muslims pray five obligatory prayers throughout the day, otherwise known as Salah. During the aforementioned obligatory prayers, they recite various verses from the Qur’an.

You will understand the significance of the Qur’an once you have a good understanding of its purpose.

All prophets sent by Allah had a sole aim that is to guide humanity. Teachings of the Qur’an will help you to always seek the truth.

Upon understanding the teachings while reciting the Quran daily, we should strive to strengthen our beliefs.

If you have any knowledge related to the Quran, be it a few verses which you might have memorized and know the meaning, you should make sure to pass on this knowledge, especially to our youths.

While we hear the recitation of the Qur’an, we must remain silent and listen intently to the verses of the Qur’an.

You should always keep in mind the importance of the Qur’an. It will serve you complete guidance. So, you are advised to take help from the Holy Quran during your day-to-day routine.

Following the Quran would also mean you do not easily end up committing unlawful deeds. To conclude, the Qur’an is undoubtedly a remarkable text that has been provided to Muslims to teach ways of leading their lives.

However, do not confuse the Qur’an as a book of medicine or science. We cannot emphasize enough the importance of the Qur’an for a Muslim’s life.

You can take help from the Quran for spirituality and health. If you recite the verses of the Quran diligently, you can undoubtedly lead a healthy life.

— The writer is contributing columnist, based in Islamabad.