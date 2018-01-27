Importance of games

Through the columns of your esteemed Daily, I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to foster awareness about sports and games among today’s youth, as we all know that sports and games have a vital role in our life. They are very much important for all of us as they keep us fit, active and healthy.

Sports and games also refresh us. They also increase our concentration and make our mind sharp. But in today’s youth, I usually see that they are only and only busy with their electronic gadgets, they don’t think about their health. So I think that there is a need of creating awareness about sports and games in today’s youth.

MD RUSTAM PARWEZ

India

