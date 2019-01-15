Importance of Education is not hidden from anyone. As we know that home is first school and parents are the first teachers in everyone’s life. In our childhood, our parents let us know importance of good education in life. When we become three or four years old, we are sent to school for getting education and pass classes step by step. Until we get passed successfully 12th standard then start preparation of entry test to get professional degree which is commonly known in name of higher studies.

People get in search of jobs of their speciality through the degree of that higher study. Earlier, the education system was so tough so that lower and middle class people could not come forward after 12th standard. Inequality and discrimination in shape of cast, race and many more has also become a bone of contention in education. Lastly, it is meant that education is best tool which can change every impossible work into possible.

ADIL SADIQ

Karachi

