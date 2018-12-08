Importance of education

Education is an important part of human life. Education gives meaning to our life as it enables the growth and development of our mind and intellect. An educated society is an enlightened and empowered one. Such a society can make well-informed choices in its social, political and economic welfare.

Education, therefore, ensures social justice, economic strength and political freedom. In the absence of education, society remains backward. Education must be given top priority. All children and youth of a country must have access to education. Through universal access to education, society can make progress swiftly and peacefully.

TALHA ILYAS

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp