Importance of dams

Importance of water is an undeniable fact, and this very natural ingredient of human existence is essential to sustain life. Our country is already suffering for drought like situation. Moreover, the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources has already concluded that our country would run out of water by 2025. In Pakistan, 60 percent of population is linked to agriculture which is most common domain of water usage.

Additionally, water per capita has decreased from 5,600 cubic meters to 903 cubic meters. As a remedy, inauguration of dams has become necessity. Furthermore, the Chief Justice of Pakistan has stepped forward to tackle this situation by initiating a public fund. Finally, as a nation, we have to acknowledge importance of water and try to use it in a better way.

AQEEL ABBAS

Jauharabad

