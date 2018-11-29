Importance of dam fund

Pakistan is expected to suffer from water crisis by 2025. Keeping in mind the crucial times of future which Pakistan can face in terms of water crisis, the honourable Chief Justice of Supreme Court, Mr. Justice Saqib Nisar, took an initiative to raise the Dam Fund for construction of two new dams i.e. Diamer Basha and Mohmand. The Fund was initiated on July 4, 2018 and has continued as of now.

The Chief Justice himself donated Rs.1 million initially. Many other renowned personalities took part in this noble cause. Shahid Afridi donated Rs. 1.5 million while the Pakistani boxer Amir Khan donated 1 million rupees. The Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi donated Rs.3 lac in the Dam Fund. The Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa presented a cheque of Rs. 1006 million to the Chief Justice on behalf of the Pak Army.

To support Chief Justice in this initiative, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan appealed the Pakistani nation and those living abroad especially to take active part by contributing money as much as they can. Money cannot only be transferred from account to account but also via simple message by simply typing “DAM” and sending it to 8000 which will deduct only Rs. 10. Therefore, it is a duty of every Pakistani to donate money in this noble cause because to take out Pakistan from water crisis is not only beneficial to us but also to our future generations.

SHEHLA INAM

Wah Cantt

