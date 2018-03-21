Importance of cleanliness

Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar spent a night killing mosquitoes in Bath Island, Karachi. He ordered the city authorities to clean the city within a week and submit report to the court. We have seen the classic neglect by the City Government and its elected Mayor on one or the other pretext or excuse. Obviously it does not pay to get into dispute over the situation instead of solving the problem. Whoever is responsible for the upkeep or cleanliness should start working.

If we will keep our city clean the population will remain free of contagious diseases. Our religion emphasizes on the personal and collective cleanliness. It is equal to half of the faith. Littering and heaps of garbage presents the city in ugly shape and unliveable place. We must follow the hygienic methods to keep the city clean. The disposal of garbage is the responsibility of the City Government. It should be held accountable. I think the Chief Justice is on the right track to address this problem. We have to wage a war against lack of civic amenities.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

