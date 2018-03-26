Importance of cleanliness

Maintaining cleanliness in everything is a good habit. It is a way of leading a healthy life. It ought to be as important as food or water for us. We need to clean ourselves and our homes and surroundings on daily basis. It should not be imposed forcefully on ourselves but with a good heart. It makes us healthy in every aspect i.e. mentally, physically and socially.

My university is situated in I-14 sector. This sector is counted in Islamabad region. Once I was on my way to university, I saw a small garbage dump near my university. After few days when I was on my way to university, I was shocked to see that small dump of garbage turned into a huge pile-up. The major problem is that we learn only to clean our homes and ourselves while polluting our surroundings and as a result environmental pollution is rising steeply.

I daily see people who throw their garbage outside their homes. They in fact do not know that cleanliness is not only to clean their homes. Clean environment is as necessary as their clean homes. Cleanliness among students should be promoted through many activities like cleaning of school campus, classrooms, labs, poster making on cleanliness, waste segregation, essay writing, painting on cleanliness, poems recitation, group discussion, documentary videos etc. Youth has a great power. I address youth that it’s time to do something. Wake up! And do your best to clean your environment. If you don’t care, seriously no one cares.

NIMRA ANJUM

Islamabad

