Agriculture is one of the best tools to support economy in most developing and developed countries of the world. Farming has always been chief occupation of man. In 2006 an estimated 36 percent of the world ‘s workers were employed in farm (down from 42 percent in 1996), making it by far the most lucrative business, which provides food to the whole mankind.

Many of the world’s industries are dependent on agriculture for their raw materials. Thus importance of agriculture in economic growth is an established fact that must be kept in mind by the PTI government. The present government should pursue all agriculture friendly policies to help improve production of food.

ABDUL GHANI

Turbat, Balochistan

Share on: WhatsApp