Import of used tractors to hurt industry: PAAPAM

Staff Reporter

Lahore

At a time when local tractor industry has been going through its worst ever period in terms of sales and production, the new of import of used tractors has added insert injury. Ashraf sheikh, chairman PAAPAM has strongly reacted to the rumors that government is mulling to allow import of five years old used tractors. It is quite ironic that in on one hand the governments discouraging import of used cars and on the other hand malign the import of used tractors.

Engr. Azhar Ali, Vice chairman PAAPAM urged the government not to entertain the idea as it will have a negative impact on the tractor industry which consists of 300 auto parts manufacturers employing around 50000 people directly and contributing to the treasury by paying taxes and saving foreign exchange by providing import substitution

Mr. Mumshad Ali, Former Chairman PAAPAM said that, on average the industry operates at 75% capacity in a 5 year cycle as the demand fluctuates based on crop yields and market prices. The industry showed growth in the last 2 years due to support to the farmer by the previous government in the form of fertilizer subsidy and interest free loans among other measures. In the past 10 years the industry witnessed 2 downturns once due to imposition of GST and then due to drop in market prices and weather impacts.

He further said that used Imported tractors will not go in favor of the farmer as well, as quality of these tractors cannot be ensured and their after sales service will not be possible due to non-availability of trained staff and parts. Parts used in after sales will also have to be imported putting further pressure on Pak Rupee.

