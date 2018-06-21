Import of mobile phones rises 18.56pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The import of mobile phones in the country during first 10 months of fiscal year 2017-18 increased by 18.56 percent as compared to same period of previous year. The import increased to US $678.6 million during July-April (2017-18) from $572.38 million in same period of the year 2016-17.

According to latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here, on year-on-year basis, the mobile phone import also witnessed increasing trend as it rose to $75.5 million in April 2018 from $47.9 million in April 2017 thus showing an increase of 57.56 percent. On month-on-month basis, the import decreased by 1.96 percent in April 2018 as compared to that of March 2018 in which the import of mobile phones was posted $47.9 million.

In addition, the import of overall telecom group also increased by 11.9 percent in July-April 2017-18 compared to same period of previous year. The telecom import during first 10 months of current fiscal year was recorded at $1.266 billion while it was recorded $1.13 billion during July-April 2016-17.

On year-on-year basis, the telecom import in April 2018 increased by 30.16 percent when compared to the import during April 2017 while on month-on-month basis, the import also increased by 4.32 percent as compared to that of March 2018.

The telecom import in April, 2018 was recorded at $134.117 million against the import of $103 million in April 2017 and $128.5 million in March 2018.