Import of agri machinery, implements decreases 66.31%

Imports of agriculture machinery and implements into the country during the 07 months of the current financial year decreased by 66.31 per cent as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-January, 2022-23, agriculture machinery and implements valuing $23.926 million were imported as compared to the imports of $71.019 million during the same period last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. During the period under review, the imports of agricultural and other chemicals also decreased by 35.45 per cent and were recorded at $5.826 billion as against the imports of US$ 9.025 billion in the same period last year.—APP