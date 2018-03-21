Implications of burgeoning population

Shaheen Masud

THE long over due Census was conducted in Pakistan in the year 2017 after a gap of 19 years , as a result of Supreme Court’s directive. Its results demonstrate that there is a 58% overall increase in the population since the last Census held in 1998. With an annual growth rate of 2.4 % and a population of around 2 million as per the latest Census, Pakistan will become the fifth most populous country in the world. The presently low human development index, with a ranking of 147 out of 188 countries, rapid urbanisation(80.72 million in urban areas and 118 million in rural ) providing basic services ie education, electricity, clean water, employment etc to the proliferating population will pose a formidable challenge to the government. The post census scenario is likely to have a significant political, financial and social implications in terms of resource mobilization, financial allocation and distribution.

As a result of burgeoning population and limited resources the government is likely to face inconceivable and multifaceted challenges in various sectors especially the education and health sectors. It is also evident from the latest census that , unemployment has assumed alarming proportions. As per Pakistan labor Survey 2014-15, total no of employed people is 56.52 million, while unemployed are 3.58 million. With the population of 199.77 million, the population employment ratio gives a dismal figure. With a total labor force of 60.09 million Pakistan is the 10th largest country in the world. A research by UNDP depicts that every year Pakistan needs1.5 million jobs for youth entering the work markets.. With prudent policies and national commitment this human resource can be harnessed for sustainable development.

The latest Census 2017 also reveal that Pakistan is experiencing a youth bulge as a result of decline in fertility and infant mortality rate. However, the government is oblivious to the magnitude and implications of this demographic phenomenon. According to German Social scientist Guunar Heinsohn, youth bulge is used to define a population share of 15-24 years old that exceeds 20% of the share of population. .Economic Survey 2016-17 shows that 60.4% of the population is between 15 and 64 years, 34.% are under 15 and 4.2% are 65 plus. The youth bulge can become a demographic bomb as it can either propel economic growth or add to further unemployment, social and economic instability, extreme poverty, lack of quality health, education, energy , water, food leading to frustration and instability

Pakistan’s projected period of demographic dividend is from 1990-2045 which means 15 years of this opportunity have already been lost because of lack of initiative and commitment .on the part of the Govt. Improved human capital is a prerequisite for cashing in on demographic dividend, Knowledge based skill development, with focus on technical and vocational trainings could make up for lost time, and salvage this menace of unemployment . An obvious impact of population bulge is that increased number of young people and fast pace of urbanization can act as a double edged sword, which can either revive or destroy the nation by either propelling strong economic growth and stability or causing instability and chaos. Rapid population growth coupled with stresses ie unemployment, urbanization, lack of quality health, education, scarcity of water, food , energy can result in political, social and economic instability, lethal for our nation.

The present PML government is oblivious to the ticking time bomb and external and internal threats to the country. It is obsessed with corruption Bachao and Nawaz Bachao Tehrik and creating a rift between various institutions of the govt. There has been no post census holistic planning on socio-economic implications of population growth, or evaluation of the demographic trends for translating them into effective policies and plans. Although, Vision 2025 and PM Youth Programme are cognizant of the problem, however clear strategies in nation building through special initiatives is sadly missing. It is incumbent on the government to address the youth issues keeping in mind the diverse ethnic and socio economic background of the youth population. There is a clear lack of direction and commitment on the part of the government on how to capitalize on demographic opportunities. with appropriate planning, key policies and strategies. Only with a proper direction and commitment, achieving the demographic dividend within the given time frame(2060) is very much a possibility.

Demographic changes in Pakistan require skill based education , with focus on TVET and improved quality of human resource. Women who constitute 48.6% of the population need to be sucked into job market with focused training on entrepreneurship and skill development. Hence .addressing gender disparity is extremely vital to meet our national and international commitments. Post Census scenario require policies for accelerated employment generation, improved coverage and quality of education and health ,strengthening of family planning Programs through an inter-sectoral approach in order to lower fertility and harnessing the potential of a youthful population If the growing number remains uneducated, unskilled, unemployed , ,deprived of health facilities the potential demographic dividend can become a disaster. Govt should articulate short and medium term goals, objective strategies,, holistic cross sectoral , youth centric reforms on emergency basis. It has mainly relied on adhoc and reactive policies, We cannot afford to waste any more time as Pakistan’s current phase in demographic transition present some stark realities towards country’s future.’ .These have been unfortunately placed on the back burner by destroying the institutions , defaming the judiciary and the parliament and creating artificial conundrum, instead of declaring a national emergency to deal with this post census scenario.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.