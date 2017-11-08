Implementation of UN proposed road map only way forward to resolve K-dispute

India’s dialogue offer a ploy: Wani

Mirpur

Terming India’s recent move regarding the appointment of former IB (Intelligence Bureau) director as Dineshwar Sharma as interlocutor for Jammu & Kashmir as divisionary tactic to befool the Kashmiri masses, veteran Kashmiri right activist and Vice Chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani has said that by initiating a futile exercise India was playing with the sentiments of people of Kashmir.

Talking to this Correspondent here on Tuesday Wani said that bilateralism has miserably failed to resolve the long running dispute. Stressing the need for an inclusive dialogue on Kashmir the APHC leader observed that implementing the UN proposed road map was the only way forward to resolve the long-drawn conflict that has been bedeviling the relations between the two countries besides marring the socio economic development in the region. Instead of resorting to age-old tactics of dilly dallying he said that India should accept ground reality and pave a way for an inclusive dialogue on Kashmir by involving key stakeholders including Pakistan and the people of Kashmir.

Referring to history of bilateral negotiations between India and Pakistan and India and Kashmiri representatives Wani said that history bears witness to the fact that these talks in the past have badly failed to yield any positive result. Terming Sharma’s visit to Kashmir as a futile exercise he said that the half-hearted approach by New Delhi to engage with non-stakeholders was bound to fail. Indian dialogue offer he said was deep rooted conspiracy to undermine the international stature of the dispute.