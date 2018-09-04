Implementation of Water Commission orders reviewed

Commissioner of Karachi, Muhammad Sualeh Faruqui here on Tuesday reviewed pace of the city’s face lifting in compliance with the directives issued by Sindh Water Commission.

The officials concerned were urged to prioritized repair of all major arteries with equal attention towards beautification of islands, replacement of defaced traffic and extensive plantation.

KMC, KDA and the District Municipal Corporation officials along with Chief Executive Officers of Cantonment Boards and District Council Karachi present on the occasion assured to provide a list of thoroughfares in need of patch work.

The meeting was informed that tree plantation had already been initiated and attention was being paid to expedite the pace with equal attention towards cleanliness, removal of debris as well as removal of encroachments creating hurdles in flow of vehicular traffic.

With a view to streamline the process, Karachi Commissioner directed the DMC and Cantonment Board officials to submit him the details through a filled in proforma.

The Karachi Commissioner also reiterated need to develop reporting mechanism by the civic agencies to help develop data required to analyze the necessary records and to monitor the daily performance of the agencies.

It was decided on the occasion that all civic agencies would depute focal persons for execution of the task assigned by the water commission.

The meeting was also attended by Water Commission Coordinator Asif Hyder Shah, Municipal Commissioner Dr Saifur Rehman, Additional Commissioner Karachi- II Ghulam Murtaza Memon, Director Local Government Farooq Siddiqui, Assistant Commissioner – Karachi office (General) Aijaz Hussain Rind, Deputy commissioners, CEOs of Cantonment Boards, KDA, KW&SB, Solid Waste Management and representatives of K-Electric and Sui Gas Company.—APP

