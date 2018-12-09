Implementation of UNHCHR’s report on HRs violation in IOK stressed

Islamabad

Speakers of a seminar held here on Sunday called for implementation of latest report of United Nation High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR) on issue of human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The seminar was organized by Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) in connection with international day of human rights in Brussels, the European Headquarters says a message received here on Sunday.

Senior Kashmiri leader Sardar Siddique, Chairman Kashmir Info Mir Shahjahan, Senior leader Kashmir Council EU Chaudhry Khalid Joshi, member Brussels Parliament Dr Zahoor Manzoor, Councilor of Brussels local body Amir Naeem Sunny, Kashmiri figure Raja Khalid and social person Saleem Meman also addressed the seminar.

The speakers said that India did not follow the latest UN’s report on human rights in Kashmir. They asked, there should be an international investigation into human rights violations in IHK especially UN should play its role for prevention of the violations.

All the criminals involved in human rights violations in IHK should also be trailed through the international court of law, the speakers maintained. The international investigation into severe violence in IHK was a long-lasting demand of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. They called for final political solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through meaningful dialogue that includes the people of Kashmir.

The speakers appreciated the efforts of Kashmir Council EU headed by Mr Ali Raza Syed for highlighting issue of Kashmir specially human rights issue in Indian Held Kashmir.

It is important to mention that the United Nations in its first-ever human rights report on Jammu and Kashmir in June this year called for an urgent need to address past and ongoing human rights violations and abuses and deliver justice to all people in Kashmir.

The speakers asked international community including UN to put pressure on India for implementation of UN’s resolutions on Kashmir in order provide right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

The international community should immediately intervene and stop human rights violation in IHK and play an effective role for just resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute, they urged.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp