Implementation of SC verdict

NEWS & VIEWS

Mohammad Jamil

ON Saturday, the Supreme Court issued notices to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and senior politician Javed Hashmi as well as to 19 other civilians in the Asghar Khan case. Resuming hearing of the implementation of the case at the apex court’s Lahore Registry, a two-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar also sent notices to former ISI chief retired Lt Gen Asad Durrani, Director-General National Accountability Bureau and officials from the Federal Investigation Agency. The Supreme Court in its epoch-making verdict of October 19, 2012 had directed the federal government to initiate legal proceedings against the former generals and others involved in the dolling out money among the politicians. Fully eventful it must become by being carried to its logical conclusion in line with the roadmap the apex court laid down in its order for execution.

Civilian dictatorship, Bonapartism and praetorian political adventurism legitimised by the courts and politicians that joined the bandwagon have indeed been the bane of this nation ever since its inception, which should be put paid to now for good. The SC had ordered legal proceedings against the former head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) retired General Asad Durrani and former army chief retired General Aslam Baig. Air Marshal (retd) Asghar Khan, the petitioner in the case, had alleged that the ISI had distributed Rs. 140 million among politicians in the 1990 elections to form the Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) and prevent the PPP of Benazir Bhutto from winning the polls. In November 2012, the former army chief, retired General Aslam Baig, had filed a review petition against the SC’s verdict in the Asghar Khan case praying that it should be declared as void.

The review petition, filed by Barrister Syed Ali Zafar on behalf of the former army chief, had stated that Aslam Baig was not involved in the process of distribution of cash amongst politicians and that the orders of the then president were directly implemented by former ISI chief Asad Durrani. The complexities of the case have been hindering the process to bring it to its logical conclusion. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is also among the alleged recipients of the money but he has vehemently refuted the allegation. The court should call all of the alleged recipients of funds and ask them to take oath on Quran that they did not receive the funds directly or indirectly from Asad Durrani or his nominees. Since the recipients of the ISI funds were not willing to join the investigation, and FIA had approached some of them in their homes, but to no avail.

The FIA official said progress in the case was stopped and could not go ahead for the reason that two retired military officers had filed a review petition against the SC decision and decision was awaited. The SC had ruled that “the general election held in the year 1990 was subjected to corruption and corrupt practices. Moreover, it has been established that an ‘election cell’ had been created in the presidency, which was functioning to provide financial assistance to the favoured candidates, or a group of political parties to achieve the desired result by polluting the election process and to deprive the people of Pakistan from being represented by their chosen representatives.” The apex court had said that the late Ghulam Ishaq Khan, retired General Aslam Baig and retired General Asad Durrani acted in violation of the Constitution, but no action was taken during last six years.

The apex court ordered the government to take legal action against the former retired generals as well as against Younus Habib, the former president of the now defunct Mehran Bank. How can adventurism come to an end if some malleable personages are always out to sell their souls for the shine of lucre and office? The FIA must prove true to the trust the honorable court reposed in it by conducting an honest, transparent and credible investigation against the politicians who allegedly took money from the IJI’s founders. The problem is that ours is a degenerated and a corrupt society, and all political parties had joined hands in the recently dissolved parliament to remove many essential questions in the nominations forms by making these changes part of the Elections Act – 2017. In fact, there are about 2000 families that rule the roost and are real beneficiaries of the system.

On a petition against changes in the Nomination Form, Justice Ayesha A Malik of Lahore High Court ruled the other day that the new forms made by Parliament did not provide for mandatory information and declarations as required by law vis-a-vis dual nationality, income tax paid, agriculture tax paid, loan default, government dues defaulters, criminal record and information of assets and liabilities. The order was challenged in the Supreme Court of Pakistan by the Election Commission of Pakistan and speaker of the NA Ayaz Sadiq. A two-judge Supreme Court (SC) bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday suspended a Lahore High Court (LHC) ruling ordering the revision of the nomination forms to be submitted by candidates, as CJ, caretaker prime minister and election commission were committed to hold elections on time. Election Commission of Pakistan has now given new dates for submission of nomination papers by the candidates.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.