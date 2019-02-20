Implementation of RIT law to reduce corruption, improve governance: Mehboob

Kasur

Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Punjab, Mehboob Qadir Shah has said that the effective implementation of Right to Information (RTI) law will bring accountability in public bodies along with reduction in corruption and improvement in good governance. He was addressing a seminar organized by the District Health Authority (DHA) Kasur here on Wednesday. The seminar was attended by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DHA Dr. Javed A. Goraya and a large number of other officers/officials of health department.

Mehboob Qadir was of the view that the public inclusion through RTI in government businesses was helpful in initiating healthy and purposeful democratic process. Referring to a recent letter sent by the Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab to the heads of all departments of Punjab regarding full implementation on RTI, he said, “If we regard the Punjab Transparency & Right to Information Act 2013 as Bible of the laws, then CS’s said letter may be considered as Magna Carta in this regard”.

The CIC Punjab announced that the CS would address all government departments’ representatives on RTI during a seminar to be conducted by the Punjab Information Commission in next month wherein, he would also take reports of each department’s performance on RTI during the period from July 2017 to June 2018.—INP

