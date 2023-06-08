Implementation of May 14 Punjab poll order not possible: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial has remarked that implementation of the Supreme Court’s decision regarding holding of elections in Punjab on May 14 was not possible.

The CJP made the remarks on Wednesday while hearing the review petition of the Election Commission related to the Punjab elections. A three-judge bench headed by CJP Bandial conducted the hearing. Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar were others members of the bench.

The apex court on April 4 last had ordered to hold elections in Punjab on May 14. During the proceedings on Wednesday, CJP Bandial observed “Elections are a national issue. Implementation on May 14 verdict is not possible, but this judgement had become a party of history that it’s mandatory to hold elections within 90 days.”

He further said “Everyone wants to see a court ruling in Punjab elections review case.”