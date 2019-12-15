Implementation of law dire need of hour: Maqbool

Staff Reporter

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that the implementation of law of land was necessary to protect rights of the people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was giving priority to ensure minorities rights and their protection by bringing improvement in the justice system.

The minister said the accountability process was being done without any discrimination and added the country was far away in development and prosperity.

Replying to a question, he said Rao Anwar was the black stigma on the face of the police department who was involved in many extra judicial killings.