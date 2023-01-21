Implementation of Kissan package

OFTEN big announcements are made on the part of government to provide relief to a particular segment of the society but it is unfortunate that these are hardly implemented because of lack of enforcement which is another sheer example of mis-governance.

The same has happened with the Kissan package, especially with regards to the prices of fertilizers.

An amount of 1.8 trillion rupees was announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about three months ago which envisaged reducing the price of DAP and Urea but this did not happen and farmers did not get any subsidy on their prices.

The suppliers denied the same on the pretext that they have not received the subsidized fertilizers.

We will suggest the Prime Minister to personally take notice of it as the higher prices of petroleum products coupled with those of fertilizers has really made it difficult for the farmers to cultivate their land and if the situation persisted, the country will face a serious food security crisis and the prices of essential items such as that of wheat will go further higher beyond the reach of common man.

Hence, efforts are direly needed to reduce the input cost of the farmers.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Friday, the Prime Minister said the government is taking measures to convert agriculture tube-wells on solar energy and to implement the of farmers’ package.

Solarization of tube-wells is a step in the right direction which will reduce reliance of farmers on costly electricity or petroleum products.

But this must be done in a systematic and transparent manner ensuring that the small farmers also benefit from it as the big landlords can convert their tube wells on solar from their own resources.

It is only bringing prosperity in the lives of farmers, we can really uplift the agriculture sector and meet food requirements of the growing population.